Beckham went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double during Thursday's loss to Detroit.

The move to Baltimore has been a blessing for Beckham thus far, as the shortstop has five extra-base-hits, three RBI and four runs with a 1.833 OPS through three games since joining the Orioles. He's obviously not going to sustain that pace, but sometimes a change of scenery provides a huge boost, and Beckham's upside has never been in question. With full-time starts in his back pocket, the former first overall pick could provide solid fantasy numbers through the end of the season.

