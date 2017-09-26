Orioles' Tim Beckham: Hopeful to return over weekend
Beckham (hamstring) says he's day-to-day and hopes to return to action against the Rays over the weekend, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Beckham suffered a hamstring injury Saturday, and while it may force him to miss the rest of the Pirates series, he's hoping to return over the weekend against his former team. He continues to receive treatment from head athletic trainer Richie Bancells, but Beckham still isn't sure if he'll be ready to return before the end of the regular season. The Orioles likely won't push him seeing as they're out of playoff contention.
