Beckham went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Tigers.

Beckham's 15th blast of the year gave the Orioles an insurance run in the eighth inning of a home victory. He's now homered in three consecutive games to raise his slugging percentage from .422 to .463. in addition, he's had multiple hits in each of the five games he's played in August to raise his batting average by 20 points.