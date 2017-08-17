Orioles' Tim Beckham: Keeps raking Wednesday
Beckham went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.
He's now hit safely in 16 of 17 games in August with 11 multi-hit efforts, giving Beckham a .485 (32-for-66) batting average on the month with five homers, 12 RBI and 17 runs. J.J. Hardy is inching closer to a return, but it's hard to imagine the Orioles removing Beckham's white-hot bat from their lineup while they remain in the traffic jam that is the AL wild-card race.
