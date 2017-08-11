Beckham went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, and two runs from the leadoff spot in Thursday's win over the A's.

The Orioles trotted out a new-look lineup Thursday with Beckham moving to the top of the order and Adam Jones sliding to the cleanup spot after the struggling Chris Davis got the night off. Beckham responded by leading off the game with a triple and added an extra-base hit later in the contest. In ten games with the Orioles, Beckham is hitting an even .500 with nine extra-base hits. It's unclear whether he'll stick at the top of the lineup, but it'll be something to monitor in the coming days.