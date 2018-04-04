Beckham will hit atop the Orioles' order for Wednesday's game against Houston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With Chris Davis scuffling at the plate and a left-hander (Dallas Keuchel) set to take the mound Wednesday, manager Buck Showalter decided to give Davis the day off and move Beckham up to the leadoff position. During five games thus far in 2018, Beckham has hit out of the seventh spot four times and the sixth spot once, but could reclaim his role at the beginning of the order -- where he spent most of last season after joining the team -- in a more permanent manner if it's been decided that the Davis experiment has run its course.