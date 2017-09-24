Play

Beckham was removed from Saturday's game after suffering an apparent hamstring injury while legging out an infield single, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Beckham went straight inside to presumably be examined and was replaced by pinch runner J.J. Hardy. More details on Beckham should be revealed in the coming hours.

