Orioles' Tim Beckham: Leaves Thursday's game
Beckham exited Thursday's game after hitting a home run in bottom of the second inning, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
There didn't appear to be anything physically wrong with Beckham and there wasn't a trainer with him as he walked back to the clubhouse, so it remains to be seen whether his removal was injury related. In his place, Danny Valencia entered Thursday's game. Expect an update on his situation in the coming hours.
