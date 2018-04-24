Orioles' Tim Beckham: Likely headed for DL
Beckham (groin/Achilles) is likely to be placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Engelb Vielma is joining the team from Triple-A, so it seems inevitable that Beckham hits the DL in a corresponding move. He was pulled from Monday's game with a groin injury and is also dealing with a sore Achilles. The Orioles don't have the big-league depth to cover for Beckham without making a roster move, as Jonathan Schoop (oblique) is already on the DL. Expect to be without Beckham until at least early May.
More News
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Hindered by sore groin and Achilles•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Batting leadoff Monday•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Leading off against Astros•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Connects for home run Saturday•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Participates in simulated game•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Goes through full activities Sunday•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...