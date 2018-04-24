Beckham (groin/Achilles) is likely to be placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Engelb Vielma is joining the team from Triple-A, so it seems inevitable that Beckham hits the DL in a corresponding move. He was pulled from Monday's game with a groin injury and is also dealing with a sore Achilles. The Orioles don't have the big-league depth to cover for Beckham without making a roster move, as Jonathan Schoop (oblique) is already on the DL. Expect to be without Beckham until at least early May.