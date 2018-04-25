Orioles' Tim Beckham: Likely headed for surgery
Beckham (groin) will likely need core surgery that is expected to keep him sidelined for 6-to-7 weeks, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Beckham landed on the disabled list Wednesday after suffering a groin injury earlier the week, and a subsequent visit with a specialist determined the issue is serious enough to require surgical intervention. While the infielder has yet to make an official decision regarding surgery, manager Buck Showalter made it seem as if the procedure is a foregone conclusion. "What we're dealing with now is, 'Here's where it is, here's what one of the best [specialists] in the world is telling us,' and obviously, it's Tim's decision about where he wants to go," Showalter said. "I know initially he really wanted to see if he could get back and get through it. I think after talking to the doctor and showing the MRI and the looks at it, I think I've got a pretty good feeling on which way he's going to perceive it." Should Beckham opt for surgery, he would likely be sidelined into June, leaving Danny Valencia and Jace Peterson as the top options to see extended playing time at third base in his stead.
