Orioles' Tim Beckham: Likely to return Monday
Beckham (groin) is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day DL on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Beckham is currently on the home stretch of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk, during which he went 1-for-4 with a double and one run scored against Indianapolis on Wednesday. The 28-year-old will likely appear in back-to-back games this weekend and should be able to immediately enter the Orioles' lineup upon his return.
