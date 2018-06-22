Beckham (groin) is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day DL on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Beckham is currently on the home stretch of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk, during which he went 1-for-4 with a double and one run scored against Indianapolis on Wednesday. The 28-year-old will likely appear in back-to-back games this weekend and should be able to immediately enter the Orioles' lineup upon his return.