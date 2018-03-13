Beckham has been deployed as the Orioles' leadoff hitter in just five of his 13 starts during Grapefruit League play, suggesting that manager Buck Schowalter may take a platoon approach to the top of the order, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After coming over from the Rays in trade last July, Beckham quickly caught fire at the dish with the Orioles and finished the season as the club's leadoff man. It was widely believed that Beckham would be locked in atop the order to begin the 2018 campaign, but that no longer looks certain with lefty-hitting outfielders Colby Rasmus and Alex Presley both having received multiple turns in the table-setting role this spring. Since neither Rasmus nor Presley are locks to stick with the club through Opening Day, it's possible that more clarity will come with regards to the Orioles' leadoff options as the team trims down its roster. Even if Showalter chooses to experiment with different No. 1 hitters once the season begins, Beckham likely won't fall too far down the lineup and should be a decent source of runs for fantasy owners.