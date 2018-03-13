Orioles' Tim Beckham: Not assured leadoff role
Beckham has been deployed as the Orioles' leadoff hitter in just five of his 13 starts during Grapefruit League play, suggesting that manager Buck Schowalter may take a platoon approach to the top of the order, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
After coming over from the Rays in trade last July, Beckham quickly caught fire at the dish with the Orioles and finished the season as the club's leadoff man. It was widely believed that Beckham would be locked in atop the order to begin the 2018 campaign, but that no longer looks certain with lefty-hitting outfielders Colby Rasmus and Alex Presley both having received multiple turns in the table-setting role this spring. Since neither Rasmus nor Presley are locks to stick with the club through Opening Day, it's possible that more clarity will come with regards to the Orioles' leadoff options as the team trims down its roster. Even if Showalter chooses to experiment with different No. 1 hitters once the season begins, Beckham likely won't fall too far down the lineup and should be a decent source of runs for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...