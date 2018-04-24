Orioles' Tim Beckham: Not in lineup Tuesday
Beckham (groin) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Beckham's absence from the lineup supports the rumor that he'll be heading to the disabled list with a groin injury as well as a sore Achilles, though no official move has been made to this point. In the meantime, Luis Sardinas is starting in his place at second base Tuesday, hitting ninth.
