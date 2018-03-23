Orioles' Tim Beckham: Not likely to need disabled list
Beckham (groin) won't need to open the season on the disabled list, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Beckham tweaked his groin Thursday and isn't expected to return to the field before Sunday, but manager Buck Showalter doesn't think he'll need a stint on the disabled list. He'll be the team's primary third baseman this season with Manny Machado moving to his preferred position at shortstop.
More News
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...