Beckham (groin) won't need to open the season on the disabled list, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Beckham tweaked his groin Thursday and isn't expected to return to the field before Sunday, but manager Buck Showalter doesn't think he'll need a stint on the disabled list. He'll be the team's primary third baseman this season with Manny Machado moving to his preferred position at shortstop.