Beckham is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Beckham will retreat to the bench for the second time in three games as the Orioles once again go with Jonathan Villar at shortstop and Breyvic Valera at the keystone. The 28-year-old is hitting just .228/.283/.372 across 80 games this season.