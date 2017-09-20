Beckham, who is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Red Sox, had an abscess wisdom tooth removed, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He is hitting just .171/.250/.368 in 76 at-bats this month, but has chipped in four home runs over that span. It sounds like he is just day-to-day following the dental procedure. J.J. Hardy will start at shortstop and hit eighth.