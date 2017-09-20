Orioles' Tim Beckham: Out after dental procedure
Beckham, who is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Red Sox, had an abscess wisdom tooth removed, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
He is hitting just .171/.250/.368 in 76 at-bats this month, but has chipped in four home runs over that span. It sounds like he is just day-to-day following the dental procedure. J.J. Hardy will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
