Beckham had a wisdom tooth removed and is unavailable Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Although it had appeared that Beckham was simply being rested Wednesday night, it appears that there was a bit more factoring into his absence from the lineup. While it's known that he won't be able to play in Wednesday night's game, the Orioles have yet to announce Beckham's availability for their upcoming series against the Rays. If Beckham has to miss more time, look for J.J. Hardy to start at shortstop in his place.