Beckham is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Beckham went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the Game 1 defeat, and will head to the bench after starting the last five games. Jonathan Villar will start at shortstop and bat third for the nightcap, with Jace Peterson taking over at second base.