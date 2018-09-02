Beckham is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Beckham had four hits and was a triple short of the cycle in Saturday's loss to the Royals, but still ducks out of the lineup for the series finale. Jonathan Villar takes over at shortstop for the Orioles, while the newly recalled Breyvic Valera gets the starting nod at second base.