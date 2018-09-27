Beckham is not in the lineup against the Astros on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Beckham will receive a day off after starting four of the past six games. Dating back to the start of the month, he's slashed .283/.333/.472 with three home runs and seven RBI in 15 games. Jonathan Villar will start at shortstop while Steve Wilkerson gets a start at second base.