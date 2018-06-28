Orioles' Tim Beckham: Out of lineup Thursday
Beckham is not in the lineup against the Mariners on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Beckham has gone 3-for-12 with a double during his first three games back from the disabled list (groin) but will get a day off in order to stay fresh. Steve Wilkerson will draw a start at the hot corner in his absence. Look for Beckham to return to the starting lineup Friday.
