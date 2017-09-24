Beckham (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays.

After hurting his hamstring in Saturday's game, Beckham wasn't expected to play Sunday. At this point in time, it's unknown whether or not he will return before the season comes to an end. The Orioles have Monday off, so more information regarding Beckham's status should be available heading into Tuesday's outing against the Pirates. J.J. Hardy is starting at shortstop Sunday with Beckham out.