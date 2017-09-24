Orioles' Tim Beckham: Out of Sunday's lineup
Beckham (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays.
After hurting his hamstring in Saturday's game, Beckham wasn't expected to play Sunday. At this point in time, it's unknown whether or not he will return before the season comes to an end. The Orioles have Monday off, so more information regarding Beckham's status should be available heading into Tuesday's outing against the Pirates. J.J. Hardy is starting at shortstop Sunday with Beckham out.
More News
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Hamstring injury confirmed•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Leaves Saturday game with apparent leg injury•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Held out again Thursday•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Out after having tooth removed•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Out after dental procedure•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...