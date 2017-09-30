Orioles' Tim Beckham: Out Saturday
Beckham (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Beckham felt a tweak in his hamstring during Friday's game, and will likely remain on the bench for the rest of the season while resting the injury. In his place, J.J. Hardy will pick up a start at shortstop for Saturday's tilt.
