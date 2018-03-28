Orioles' Tim Beckham: Participates in simulated game
Beckham (groin) experienced no issues during a simulated game Tuesday and claims that he is ready to go for Opening Day, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Beckham should be in the lineup for Thursday's season opener against Minnesota at the hot corner. He was held out of the final couple Grapefruit League games, though the club never seemed too concerned that he may miss an extended period of time.
