Beckham went 4-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Tigers.

Beckham blasted his 14th the bomb of the season off Justin Verlander to tie the game at one in the second inning of a home loss. Despite his .279/.331/.453 slash line, he's started August on a tear, as he's gone 11-for-16 with three doubles and two homers in four games, and fantasy managers should keep using him while he's hot.

