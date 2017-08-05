Orioles' Tim Beckham: Perfect night at plate Friday
Beckham went 4-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Tigers.
Beckham blasted his 14th the bomb of the season off Justin Verlander to tie the game at one in the second inning of a home loss. Despite his .279/.331/.453 slash line, he's started August on a tear, as he's gone 11-for-16 with three doubles and two homers in four games, and fantasy managers should keep using him while he's hot.
