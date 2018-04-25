Orioles' Tim Beckham: Placed on disabled list
Beckham (groin) was put on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to April 24.
Expectedly, Beckham will miss an extended period of time after suffering a groin injury during Monday's contest. The 28-year-old is also battling a sore Achilles and was replaced by infielder Jace Peterson on the active 25-man roster. Beckham will be eligible to return in Oakland on May 4.
