Beckham (groin) was put on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to April 24.

Expectedly, Beckham will miss an extended period of time after suffering a groin injury during Monday's contest. The 28-year-old is also battling a sore Achilles and was replaced by infielder Jace Peterson on the active 25-man roster. Beckham will be eligible to return in Oakland on May 4.