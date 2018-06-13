Beckham (groin) will embark on a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles remain hopeful that Beckham will be ready for activation from the 60-day DL once he's eligible June 23, but much of that centers around his week of action at the minor-league level. It seems likely that Beckham will move from Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk at some point during his rehab, so expect a re-evaluation of his status at that time.

