Orioles' Tim Beckham: Rehab assignment on tap
Beckham (groin) will embark on a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles remain hopeful that Beckham will be ready for activation from the 60-day DL once he's eligible June 23, but much of that centers around his week of action at the minor-league level. It seems likely that Beckham will move from Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk at some point during his rehab, so expect a re-evaluation of his status at that time.
More News
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Could return when eligible•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Resumes running, throwing Saturday•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Undergoes surgery Thursday•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Likely headed for surgery•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Placed on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...