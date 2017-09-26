Beckham (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Beckham will miss a second straight start after suffering a hamstring injury Saturday. He was to be treated and evaluated Monday to determine his status for the rest of the season, but nothing has come forth yet on that front. If this is it for the 27-year-old, he can hold his head high heading into the offseason, having acclimated himself extremely well with his new club (.311/.354/.533).