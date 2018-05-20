Orioles' Tim Beckham: Resumes running, throwing Saturday
Beckham (groin) took part in baseball activities Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Per Kubatko, Beckham threw from 90 feet and ran a bit during Saturday's workout. He's still a ways from returning from sports hernia surgery and isn't eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list until late June. That said, Beckham being able to resume light baseball activity at this stage bodes well for his chances at returning on schedule. There will still be hurdles to clear between now and then, however.
