Orioles' Tim Beckham: Returns from disabled list
Beckham returned from the 60-day disabled list Monday and will bat third and play third base against Seattle, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Beckham missed just over two months after undergoing surgery for a groin injury. Prior to the injury, he was hitting a miserable .179/.247/.262 in 23 games, though he may have been dealing with groin troubles, as he also battled the same injury in spring training. He should resume an everyday role as the Orioles' third baseman now that he's healthy.
