Beckham (mouth) is in the lineup Friday against the Rays.

Beckham missed a pair of games after having a wisdom tooth removed, but will return to action Friday night. He'll start at shortstop and hit leadoff. Although he's hitting .279 with a .789 OPS for the year, Beckham has slashed just .171/.250/.368 since the start of September.

