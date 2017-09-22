Orioles' Tim Beckham: Returns to lineup Friday
Beckham (mouth) is in the lineup Friday against the Rays.
Beckham missed a pair of games after having a wisdom tooth removed, but will return to action Friday night. He'll start at shortstop and hit leadoff. Although he's hitting .279 with a .789 OPS for the year, Beckham has slashed just .171/.250/.368 since the start of September.
