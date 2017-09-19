Beckham went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two runs and a walk in Monday's loss to Boston.

Beckham has slowed down in recent weeks, hitting just .183 through 71 September at-bats. Even so, he maintains a .282/.332/.464 slash line over 133 games this year, and his .318/.360/.556 line in 198 at-bats since joining the O's makes the shortstop hard to remove from fantasy lineups.