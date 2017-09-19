Orioles' Tim Beckham: Scores twice in Monday's loss
Beckham went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two runs and a walk in Monday's loss to Boston.
Beckham has slowed down in recent weeks, hitting just .183 through 71 September at-bats. Even so, he maintains a .282/.332/.464 slash line over 133 games this year, and his .318/.360/.556 line in 198 at-bats since joining the O's makes the shortstop hard to remove from fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Belts three-run homer to beat Bombers•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Adds another homer to career campaign•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Keeps raking Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Lashes pair of extra-base hits Thursday•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Earns AL Player of the Week•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Hot August start continues Saturday•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...