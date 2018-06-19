Beckham (groin) will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Beckham has already played three rehab games with Double-A Bowie, going 1-for-8 with a pair of walks and a stolen base during those contests. The infielder is now slated to play a few games for the Tides, and it sounds like he'll be activated from the disabled list when first eligible Saturday if everything goes off without a hitch. Beckham was hitting just .179/.247/.262 through 23 games before landing on the disabled list.

