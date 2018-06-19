Orioles' Tim Beckham: Shifts rehab to Triple-A
Beckham (groin) will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Beckham has already played three rehab games with Double-A Bowie, going 1-for-8 with a pair of walks and a stolen base during those contests. The infielder is now slated to play a few games for the Tides, and it sounds like he'll be activated from the disabled list when first eligible Saturday if everything goes off without a hitch. Beckham was hitting just .179/.247/.262 through 23 games before landing on the disabled list.
More News
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Could return when eligible•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Resumes running, throwing Saturday•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Undergoes surgery Thursday•
-
Orioles' Tim Beckham: Likely headed for surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...