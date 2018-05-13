Orioles' Tim Beckham: Shifts to 60-day DL
The Orioles transferred Beckham (groin) to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver pickup Renato Nunez and ensures that Beckham won't be reinstated until at least late June. After Beckham required core-muscle surgery April 26, it was fully expected that he would need upwards of two months to recover from the procedure, so the move to the 60-day DL shouldn't dramatically impact his timeline for a return.
