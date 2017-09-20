Orioles' Tim Beckham: Sitting out Wednesday
Beckham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus Boston.
Having started every game since July 31, Beckham will receive a well-earned day off as J.J. Hardy gets the nod to start at shortstop. Beckham has posted a .279/.329/.460 line over 134 games for the Orioles this season.
