Beckham went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs in Sunday's 6-3 victory over the Yankees.

Serving as the designated hitter, Beckham hit a solo homer off J.A. Happ in the second inning and added a two-run shot in the sixth inning off A.J. Cole. The homers were his 11th and 12th of the season. Despite the power outburst, Beckham still only sports a .225/.281/.370 slash line for the season.