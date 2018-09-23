Orioles' Tim Beckham: Slams two homers
Beckham went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs in Sunday's 6-3 victory over the Yankees.
Serving as the designated hitter, Beckham hit a solo homer off J.A. Happ in the second inning and added a two-run shot in the sixth inning off A.J. Cole. The homers were his 11th and 12th of the season. Despite the power outburst, Beckham still only sports a .225/.281/.370 slash line for the season.
