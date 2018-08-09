Beckham went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Rays.

His first-inning blast, Beckham's sixth homer of the year, helped make up for the fact that the shortstop committed two of the Orioles' five errors on the night. While his overall numbers remain lackluster, Beckham's now hitting .303 (20-for-66) in 17 games since the All-Star break with four home runs, 11 RBI and 14 runs.