Orioles' Tim Beckham: Swats third homer
Beckham went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.
While he looked good at the plate in his first game replacing Manny Machado as the O's everyday shortstop, Beckham also committed a key defensive miscue with two outs in the 10th inning that opened the door for a game-winning rally by the Jays. The 28-year-old will be given every chance to re-adjust to his new position after playing third base for most of the year prior to the Machado trade, as well as find the form that saw him break out for a .782 OPS in 2017.
