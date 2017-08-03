Beckham will handle the bulk of shortstop duties for now, but manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that the job belongs to J.J. Hardy (wrist) once the latter returns, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hardy is still a couple of weeks away from rejoining the O's, so Beckham should remain fairly busy in August. The latter may not see much time down the stretch, but he's well-liked by team management, and could be the club's shortstop of the future. Beckham's arrival shifts Ruben Tejada into the utility role for now.