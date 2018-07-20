Orioles' Tim Beckham: To step in as everyday shortstop
After the departure of Manny Machado, Beckham will become the starting shortstop, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Beckham is set to play shortstop from now on, with Renato Nunez and Danny Valencia slated to man the hot corner. Beckham has made the majority of his starts at third base this season (40), as he's put together an uninspiring .206/.254/.291 slash line with two homers and eight RBI through 43 games.
