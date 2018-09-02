Beckham went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

The 28-year-old hadn't had a multi-hit performance since Aug. 10, hitting a woeful .133 (8-for-60) over his prior 15 games. Beckham can still flash some power -- the homer was his 10th in 79 contests this year, while the double was his 15th -- but his .227/.283/.372 slash line on the season makes him a tough player to carry on an active roster in most fantasy formats.