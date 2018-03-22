Manager Buck Showalter said Beckham was removed from Thursday's spring game as a precaution after tweaking his groin, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Beckham suffered the injury while fielding a grounder and throwing across his body for the out. Fortunately, he was able to walk off the field under his own power, and early indications are that the infielder avoided an overly serious injury. The Orioles will play it safe with Beckham and hold him out of Friday's Grapefruit League game, but at this point, the team is expecting him to be ready to go for Opening Day.