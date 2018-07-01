Beckham went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.

After an 0-for-4 showing in his first game off the disabled list Monday, Beckham has gone 6-for-15 with a double in four games since, although Saturday's run was his first and he's still looking for his first RBI since his activation. The 28-year-old has a weak .204/.259/.282 slash line on the season through 28 games, but those numbers should improve rapidly now that he's healthy again.

