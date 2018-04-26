Orioles' Tim Beckham: Undergoes surgery Thursday
Beckham (groin) underwent successful core muscle surgery Thursday and will be sidelined for 6-to-7 weeks, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Beckham opted to go under the knife after undergoing an MRI and visiting with a specialist earlier in the week. His initial timetable has him sidelined until June, though a more concrete return date should come into focus as he progresses through his rehab. In the meantime, Danny Valencia and Jace Peterson should hold down the hot corner until Beckham is healthy.
More News
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...