Beckham (groin) underwent successful core muscle surgery Thursday and will be sidelined for 6-to-7 weeks, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Beckham opted to go under the knife after undergoing an MRI and visiting with a specialist earlier in the week. His initial timetable has him sidelined until June, though a more concrete return date should come into focus as he progresses through his rehab. In the meantime, Danny Valencia and Jace Peterson should hold down the hot corner until Beckham is healthy.