Beckham (groin) is scheduled to receive an MRI on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

At this point in time, it's expected that Beckham will end up on the disabled list, though the roster move has not yet been made. This test will give the Orioles an idea of how long Beckham will need to recover.

