Orioles' Tim Beckham: Unlikely to play until Tuesday
Beckham (groin) is unlikely to play Sunday or Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Beckham tweaked his groin earlier in the week, and the issue is apparently still bothersome enough to keep him sidelined for the next couple days. The Orioles are still hopeful that he won't be forced to open the season on the disabled list, but a final decision regarding his status likely won't come until Wednesday. Once healthy, he's expected to serve as the team's everyday third baseman.
