Orioles' Tim Beckham: Will move to third base
According to manager Buck Showalter, Manny Machado will start the 2018 season at shortstop while Beckham slides over to third base, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Beckham slashed .278/.328/.782 with career bests in basically every category after playing in 137 games in 2017, including 22 home runs and 62 RBI. The 28-year-old recently agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million deal to avoid arbitration and should have the opportunity to expand on his previous campaign as the club's leadoff man during this upcoming season.
More News
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...