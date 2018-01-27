Play

According to manager Buck Showalter, Manny Machado will start the 2018 season at shortstop while Beckham slides over to third base, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Beckham slashed .278/.328/.782 with career bests in basically every category after playing in 137 games in 2017, including 22 home runs and 62 RBI. The 28-year-old recently agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million deal to avoid arbitration and should have the opportunity to expand on his previous campaign as the club's leadoff man during this upcoming season.

