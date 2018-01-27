According to manager Buck Showalter, Manny Machado will start the 2018 season at shortstop while Beckham slides over to third base, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Beckham slashed .278/.328/.782 with career bests in basically every category after playing in 137 games in 2017, including 22 home runs and 62 RBI. The 28-year-old recently agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million deal to avoid arbitration and should have the opportunity to expand on his previous campaign as the club's leadoff man during this upcoming season.