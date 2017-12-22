Orioles' Tim Melville: Inks minor-league deal with Orioles
Melville agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with Baltimore on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Melville spent this past year with three different organizations, finally winding up with the Padres after starting 2017 with the Long Island Ducks of the independent ALPB and then joining the Twins on a minor-league contract in June. The 28-year-old has been largely ineffective at the major-league level since 2016, appearing in just six games but posting a combined 11.05 ERA and 2.59 WHIP with a 15:15 K:BB. He was able to provide a solid campaign at the Triple-A level last year, but it seems highly unlikely that he will make an impact in the majors any time soon.
More News
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...