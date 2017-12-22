Melville agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with Baltimore on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Melville spent this past year with three different organizations, finally winding up with the Padres after starting 2017 with the Long Island Ducks of the independent ALPB and then joining the Twins on a minor-league contract in June. The 28-year-old has been largely ineffective at the major-league level since 2016, appearing in just six games but posting a combined 11.05 ERA and 2.59 WHIP with a 15:15 K:BB. He was able to provide a solid campaign at the Triple-A level last year, but it seems highly unlikely that he will make an impact in the majors any time soon.