Orioles' Tim Melville: Receives invitation to spring training
Melville has been invited to Orioles spring training as a non-roster invitee.
After signing a minor-league contract in December, Melville will have the chance to participate in spring training with the big club. Melville's major-league experience has been limited to this point, but hasn't gone well. In his career he's pitched 14.2 innings over 6 games, during which he's allowed 18 runs on 23 hits and 15 walks, giving him an 11.05 ERA and 2.59 WHIP.
